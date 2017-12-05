Woodland Mother Fears Husband May be Deported to Cambodia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- A Woodland mother fears her husband may be moved to Arizona and deported to Cambodia as early as this week, after an October immigration sweep that pulled 100 people off streets across the country.

Forty-three-year-old Saerang Ye was on his way home from work as a mechanical engineer when he was picked up by ICE about a block from his home.

He's been jailed at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Facility ever since -- he and his family having little idea about what's going on with his case.

Brought to the states when he was just 6, Ye lost any protection that childhood arrival may have offered when he was convicted of mail theft and possession of stolen property in the early 2000s.

Since Cambodia doesn't cooperate with the U.S. on deportations, folks like Ye were released back into the community after jail with open-ended removal orders -- open-ended until the recent crackdown by President Donald Trump.

Rita Wages says this situation with the hard-working love of her life is tearing their family apart.

"I can't eat. I can't sleep. My son, he can't focus in school. He's crying all the time. I can't explain it to him cause I don't know," said Wages.

She says her husband is an amazing father to their blended family of six and that what's been done to someone who's turned their life around and helped her do the same is inhumane.