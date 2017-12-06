Arrests Made in Turlock Donnelly Park Robberies

TURLOCK — Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. detectives arrested four individuals for their involvement in robberies at Donnelly Park in Turlock.

Modesto residents Lavinia Perez, 32, Shaun Santos, 22, and two juveniles were arrested in Stockton after authorities tracked the 2004 white Kia Sedona used during the crimes.

All four suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked in the Stanislaus County Jail and Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

Perez and the two male juveniles were booked for robbery; Santos was booked for robbery and attempted murder.

The weapons used in the crime and stolen property were located by authorities.

The suspects are believed to had been involved in three robberies that happened on different days.

The victims were all robbed by multiple people, the reports range anywhere from two to six suspects.

And since it’s so dark at the park in December, they’ve been targeting people between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Police say on Monday night, the suspects robbed a man and beat him with some sort of weapon, badly enough that he had life-threatening injuries.

The robberies are still under investigation, so the Turlock Police Department asks anyone who may have been a witness to call Detective Frank Navarro at (209) 668-5550.