Atlanta Anchor Responds to Viewer Calling Her a Racial Slur

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta news anchor responded directly on air to a viewer who called her a racial slur in an email.

Sharon Reed, an anchor for CBS46, read the email on air Tuesday night and posted it on Facebook .

The email says Reed should be fired for a “race baiting comment” and says: “It’s o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites, really???” The viewer then calls Reed the N-word.

Looking into the camera, Reed she said she believes it’s important to talk about race and that it’s an issue that had entered the Atlanta mayor’s race, which saw a black woman facing off against a white woman in a runoff Tuesday.

Instead of an angry response, Reed said she decided to let the viewer’s words “speak for themselves.”