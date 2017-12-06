Body Found Near Auburn During Search for Missing Sacramento Woman, Sheriff’s Office Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- The body of a woman thought to be that of missing Sacramento woman Yin Wong has been found, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Searchers located the body of a woman in the American River Canyone near Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. It is suspected that it's the body of Wong, but the identity has not yet been confirmed.

The identity and cause of death will be determined by autopsy. No foul play is suspected.

Crews had been looking for Wong since Sunday after her car was found near the rugged terrain along the American River Canyon ridge.

