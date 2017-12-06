Republic FC, Fans Make Case to MLS in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The Sacramento Republic FC fan base is nothing if not passionate.

Republic FC CEO Kevin Nagle and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, along with the excited and loud fan groups Levee Patrol and Tower Bridge Battalion, were in New York on Wednesday to make their case to Major League Soccer that the River City should be one of two cities selected for an expansion.

A lot of New Yorkers are confused by the @Sac_Battalion marches here. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/IfXmDFhiOw — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) December 6, 2017

Sacramento fans took a red-eye flight to be there when MLS Commissioner Don Garber showed up to the league offices.

"Whirlwind trip. I didn't have time to plane for anything. It was, 'pack a little knapsack, bring a sweater, transfer some money from your savings account to your checking account because it's a total rodeo," fan Alex Tasker said.

Clubs from Detroit, Nashville and Cincinnati were also present, but the only fans present Wednesday were with Sacramento.

"Garber snuck in but he said hello. He snuck right by our group so everybody had to see him -- or he had to see had to see all of us, you know, yelling at him. He ran into his office. He knew we're here," fan Seth Spich said. "We're the only people here, we're the only team. That's a strong sign, I think."

The Republic FC did not say exactly when officials would make their pitch to the MLS on Wednesday.