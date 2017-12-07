Creamy’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Posted 1:48 PM, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, December 6, 2017


My love for baking started when i was just four years old, helping my mom in the kitchen.  I naturally grew my skills through self educating and practicing recipes for my friends and family to try out!  I have also always had a love for business.  I started selling my caramel corn in high school for 1 dollar per bag.  I would sell out every day, making about 30 dollars.  Not too shabby for a 15 year old.  Ha.  That soon led me into starting an online bakery focusing mainly on cheesecakes and caramel corn.  Then 2 years later I stopped making the cheesecakes after I brought the caramel corn to the marketplace, placing it in Raley's, Bel-Air, and Nugget grocery chains in Northern California.  After creating my book I was so happy about it and realized how much I missed making cheesecake and everyone else had missed it too, lol.  Thats when Creamy's was born.  My team and I are creating the highest quality gourmet cheesecakes fresh from scratch everyday just for you.

Love,
Cayla

More info:
Special offer/Get 10% off when you mention FOX40

Creamy's by Cayla Jordan Holiday Pop-Up Shop
Now - Dec 31st
Arden Fair Mall Food Court
CaylaJordan.com
Instagram: CaylaJordanTV

 