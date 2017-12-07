Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, presented by Downtown Commons, at St. Rose of Lima Park in downtown Sacramento will kick off ice skating season on Friday, November 3, 2017, with an exciting lineup of activities for all ages. Open daily through Monday, January 15, 2018, Sacramento’s oldest and most beloved outdoor ice rink is the premier location for ice skating in the heart of the region’s most exciting new restaurants, shopping and attractions.

The ice rink will celebrate opening day on November 3 with $2 skating all day beginning at 12 p.m. Ticket prices for regular admission are $12 and $6 for children six and under and include skate rentals. Additional information, group rates and private parties are also available at GoDowntownSac.com/icerink.

More info:

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

Open Now - Jan. 15th

701 K. Street

(916) 442-8575

GoDowntownSac.com/icerink

Facebook: @DowntownSac