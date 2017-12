Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Folsom Ice Rink is now open, and Gary is out on the ice checking it out.

Skate session: $12 plus $3 skate rental for general admission. $10 kids (8 years old & under), and $10.00 for age 62 and over and $3 skate rental. Each session is 90 minutes long.

Session Times:

10:00am to 11:30am

12pm to 1:30pm

2pm to 3:30pm

4pm to 5:30pm

6 pm to 7:30 pm

8 pm to 9:30 pm