Man Gets 25 Years to Life for Looting During Oroville’s Crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man was sentenced to up to life in prison for looting while nearly 200,000 people were evacuated amid fears about potential flooding at Oroville Dam.

John F. Beebe Jr., of Gridley pleaded no contest and was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison to a charge of first degree residential burglary.

Defense attorney Leo Battle tells the Sacramento Bee that Butte County prosecutors are taking a hard-line on looting cases stemming from the February evacuations. Battle says prosecutors are refusing to negotiate plea bargains, telling defendants to plead guilty to the most severe charges or go to trial.

Battle says Beebe had seven prior burglary convictions and was sentenced under California’s three-strikes law.