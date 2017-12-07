Military Families Get a Helping Hand for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE -- Boxes of donated toys, a bag full of nonperishable food and a $25 Walmart gift card -- these packages were made with love and warmth and were handed out to 125 military families on Thursday.

Organizers with Operation Homefront, the nonprofit behind the event at Travis Air Force Base, say the need is great.

"Sometimes families have deployed members, so sometimes it's just on that one parent behind to get the presents done, to get the meals all ready, if they have family coming in that can be another stressor. So if anything, this is just a helpful grocery trip to them," said Christina Mendoza with Operation Homefront.

A very helpful grocery trip for mother of three Elianette Pettit, whose husband is a staff sergeant on base.

"It actually means a lot to us," said Pettit.

"It's nice to have a nice dinner, and for them to come here take out the time to help us and support my entire family, it's great," she said.

Pettit says right now, times are tough for them. She is going to school and providing for three children ages 1 to 14.

She says some day, she wants to be able to give back to young families in the military community, just like her family has been supported.

"Actually I'm going to school to be a social worker so this is exactly what I want to do. I want to give back to the community that has given so much to us," Pettit said.