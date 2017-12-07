Stockton Police Conclude 3-Month Long Gang Investigation, 47 Arrests Made

STOCKTON — Tuesday, after arresting 47 individuals, the Stockton Police Department ending a three-month long criminal investigation into south Stockton’s most violent criminal gangs.

Authorities say gang members of MOB, Flyboys, East Coast Crips, Conway Gangsters, Sierra Vista Project and Glock Team have been involved in a high level of criminal activity in the city including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, human trafficking, illegal weapons possession, illegal weapon trafficking, robberies, burglaries and drug trafficking.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said he wants those involved in criminal activity to know that they will be identified and will be the main focus of the law enforcement community.

In addition to the 47 arrests made, authorities located 25 handguns, 10 assault weapons, 35 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine and about $44,000.