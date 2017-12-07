Thousands of Firefighters from Up and Down California Helping Attack SoCal Wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Multiple fires threatening parts of the Los Angeles area are forcing firefighters from across California to head to the front lines.

"We have a lot of pieces moving at all times," said Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean.

McLean says as of Thursday afternoon, 5,000 firefighters were on the ground fighting the Rye, Creek, Skirball and Thomas fires.

Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department are among the 3,000 firefighters on the front lines of the Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

While evacuating a neighborhood in the path of the flames, a crew from Sacramento helped a family that's been through a lot this week.

"This is a family that's had to move their belongings twice now because of the fire, so our crews were able to stop, help them out quickly," said Chris Harvey with the Sacramento Fire Department.

Harvey says the family went to Ventura County to escape the Skirball fire only to evacuate again because of an even bigger wildfire.

The Turlock Fire Department sent FOX40 dramatic images of what their crews are facing in Ventura County.

Roseville Fire snapped a photo of smoke billowing as its crews were on the ground.

Cal Firesays additional resources may still be sent, as serious, destructive fires rage in December.

"Resources are continuing to arrive in so California we haven't turned the switch off. If we need to we can also go out of state," said McLean.