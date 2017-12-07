Women’s Shelter Still Trying to Rebuild After Electrical Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Casa de Esperanza has been a shelter for abuse victim since the 1970s, but the original building has not looked the same since April 2016.

A year and a half ago, an electrical fire destroyed a good portion of the building, and it has yet to be rebuilt because of insurance issues.

"Expecting an eight month build out is what we've been told, we are still looking at August or September of next year," said Casa De Esperanza Executive Director Marsha Krause-Taylor.

The shelter is the only abuse shelter in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, as well as serving Beale Air Force Base.

Since the fire, the shelter has moved buildings, however, the building that they are currently in does not have the resources that the original building had -- with only half the beds and no kitchen.

Krause-Taylor says they are now in contact with an architect to restore the building.

The executive director says they are not planning on changing the interior of the building. only to restore it to how it was before the fire, when they were able to serve the most people in the community