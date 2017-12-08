7th Annual Strokes 4 Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with Obie Scott learning about Stokes 4 Hope. After losing his wife to cancer, Obie and his friends formed Strokes 4 Hope – a golf tournament that features prizes, dinner and a raffle to support those in the community struggling with cancer. Obie received a $39,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant to benefit the Whitney Ranch Charitable Foundation through his event Strokes 4 Hope.