Caged Speeding Motorcycles New Attraction at Global Winter Wonderland

Martina is at Global Winter Wonderland checking out the Caged Speeding Cyclists.
FUN FACTS
- Cyclists exceed 90 degree riding as they speed through a metal sphere with 5 riders at once.
- Recognized in 2008 by Guinness World Records as the first team to feature 5 motorcyclists inside a 6-meter globe.
- Featured again when they broke the record in 2012 with 10 riders inside a 7-meter globe!
- In 2015, they broke the record a third time with 12 riders inside a notable 6-meter globe!
- This daring group of motorcyclists hail from Henan, China.
- This is their debut their performance in the United States!
- They are well traveled and have performed in numerous countries around the world.