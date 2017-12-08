Caged Speeding Motorcycles New Attraction at Global Winter Wonderland

Posted 2:23 PM, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 02:22PM, December 8, 2017

Martina is at Global Winter Wonderland checking out the Caged Speeding Cyclists.

FUN FACTS

  • Cyclists exceed 90 degree riding as they speed through a metal sphere with 5 riders at once.
  • Recognized in 2008 by Guinness World Records as the first team to feature 5 motorcyclists inside a 6-meter globe.
  • Featured again when they broke the record in 2012 with 10 riders inside a 7-meter globe!
  • In 2015, they broke the record a third time with 12 riders inside a notable 6-meter globe!
  • This daring group of motorcyclists hail from Henan, China.
  • This is their debut their performance in the United States!
  • They are well traveled and have performed in numerous countries around the world.