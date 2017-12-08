Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VStar Entertainment is excited to launch Dinosaur Time Trek: Shark Edition featuring dinosaurs and life-sized shark models spanning from prehistoric to present day. Upon entry to the Dinosaur Time Trek experience, Dinosaur Time Trekkers will enter a Time Lab, which instantly transports them to different periods of time, from the prehistoric era to modern day. Throughout the experience, guests can observe and interact with giant lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, build their very own dinosaur on the “Design-a-Dino” touchscreens, visit the Time Trek Stage where they can meet baby dinosaurs or test their dino-knowledge with family and individual trivia contests.

More info:

Dinosaur Time Trek: Shark Edition

Saturday & Sunday

10am - 7pm each day

Cal Expo

(763) 762-8202

DinosaurTimeTrek.com