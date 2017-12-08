4 Seriously Hurt as Bus Carrying 29 Flips in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say four people were seriously hurt when a charter bus carrying 29 people flipped on its side on a San Francisco freeway.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter says the injuries from the crash on U.S. 101 Friday night ranged from broken bones to cuts and scrapes.

UPDATE: OVERTURNED BUS 101SB @CESAR CHAVEZ RED ALERT SECURED. 12 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED TO SFGH. pic.twitter.com/xyHTGNGMyW — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) December 9, 2017

Baxter says four had serious injuries, nine had moderate injuries and the rest had minor injuries. All adults were aboard.

He says the bus was chartered by a group heading from San Francisco to another Bay Area city.

OVERTURNED BUS 101SB @CESAR CHAVEZ RED ALERT SECURED AT 21:39HRS 29 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED TO Local hospitals 4 serious 9 moderate 16 Minor injury 21:39HRS. Called at 2008 on scene at 2016 secured at 2142 pic.twitter.com/8o8Tt01QvC — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 9, 2017

All but one southbound lane were closed on the freeway that runs through the middle of San Francisco.

Authorities say the driver, a 29-year-old man, is cooperating, and Baxter commended him for being the last person from the bus at the scene.