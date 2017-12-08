Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free family event hosted by Sunrise Marketplace on Tuesday, December 12, starting at 5pm. “Intergalactic Holiday” will be located inside the building next to Joann’s Fabric in the Sunrise Village. Radio station games & prizes, other activities for the kids, and so much more. admission is free!!! Only one of eight special free holiday events for the public. For more information, please call 916-536-9267

More info:

Intergalactic Holiday

December 12th

5pm - 7pm

Sunrise Village

5425 Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise Marketplace

(916) 536-9267

ShopSMP.com

Facebook: Sunrise Marketplace

Instagram: @DiscoverSMP