Placer County Holds Housing Fair for Homeless Veterans

AUBURN -- Several homeless veterans attended a housing fair Friday, sponsored by Veterans Affairs and Placer County, where they were connected with landlords and housing grants.

"We weren't forgotten, we just were kinda swept aside," said Nathan Bragg, a homeless veteran.

Bragg, a former member of the United States Army, calls a shelter in Sacramento home. Finding his own place has been a struggle.

Bragg and his wife are both disabled. Their service dogs, Mugsy and MacDaddy, are always by their side. The couple moved to the Sacramento area last April and they have been homeless ever since.

Their search for a home has been exhausting.

"In one word -- draining," Bragg said.

He hoped that feeling changed as he attended the Veterans Housing Fair inside the Auburn Veterans Memorial.

Bill Rhodes showed up at the event, hoping to find the right match for a housing opportunity in Auburn.

"It's the thing to do. I just want to help," Rhodes said.

That was all Bragg needed to get through the tough times he has been facing.

"Tough times don't last. Tough people do," Bragg said. "And one thing I know, I can't win if I quit."