Sacramento SPCA’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ Events

Gary is at the Sacramento SPCA getting all of the details on their Home for the Holidays pet adoption event set to happen on December 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The public is invited to celebrate the season by adopting an animal with all adoption fees being generously covered by Taylor Morrison. “Santa Claws” will be making a special appearance during the event, so all pet owners are encouraged to bring their animals to pose for a picture with Santa on Taylor Morrison’s Giant 8’ X 8’ Dog Bed. Monetary donations made at the SPCA during the event will be matched by Taylor Morrison.