Supertanker Forced to Stay at McClellan Airfield after Purple Flag Warning Issued in Southern California

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- It is common to hear about yellow flag warnings, orange flag warnings and even red flag warnings.

But by Friday, Southern California was at a purple flag warning, something Cal Fire admits it has never seen before.

The most extreme and dry Santa Ana winds were brutal to the fire fight, both on the ground and in the air.

On Thursday at around 3 p.m., the world's largest firefighting jet, the Global Supertanker, left McClellan Air Force Base. They headed on their 37-minute trip to Riverside County to fight the Liberty Fire.

The aircraft has been ready to fly since Wednesday, but had to stand down for a day and a half because of hurricane level winds.

Yesterday, the Supertanker made only one trip to Riverside County, dropping its maximum capacity of 19,200 gallons of retardant. It had a great impact on the now 300-acre fire, but had to turn around after only one trip, because of the fast-setting sun.

On Friday, it was back in McClellan, standing by. Crews had hoped they could fly down sooner in the day, but, of course, it all depends on the winds.