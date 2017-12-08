Suspect in Rite Aid Robbery Arrested Following Elderly Woman’s Death

CITRUS HEIGHTS — The man suspected of knocking over an elderly woman during a robbery at a Rite Aid in Citrus Heights was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, officials arrested 21-year-old Kimani Randolph on suspicion of robbery and violation of his probation following a felony conviction related to a firearm possession, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Randolph, along with two unidentified suspects, robbed an Auburn Boulevard Rite Aid Nov. 25. As they ran from the pharmacy, Randolph pushed over 87-year-old Marilyn Stribley. She died Dec. 2 as a result of her injuries.

The police department reports Randolph with be extradited back to Sacramento next week.

Stribley’s family issued a statement Friday in response to the arrest, which read, in part, “…the family wants to thank Citrus Heights police and the other agencies involved, the public for the outpouring of compassion and those that called in leads. There are still two more suspects out there so if anyone knows them, please call the CH police.”