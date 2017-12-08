Video Shows Water Delivery Drivers Rescue Family from House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Before the fire department made it to a burning home in Lodi Tuesday, two men delivering water in the neighborhood ran to the rescue of those trapped inside.

“Saw smoke coming out of the window and I said to my co-worker Jorge, 'I think that house is on fire,'” said Scot Batres.

Batres says he saw the smoke getting thicker and heard the windows shattering in the flames. Then, he heard something absolutely awful.

“I heard screams coming from the window where the smoke was coming from,” Batres said.

“Scott came up next to me and said, 'There’s people screaming in there... '" said Jorge Macias Jr. "That’s when I ran up in there again and I told them to listen to the sound of my voice.”

In a surveillance video, Macias Jr. is seen running toward the flames and into the burning home. In the next few moments, the people inside did listen to his voice.

First, a badly burned teenager emerged from the smoke. He says he pulled her from the floor to the front yard.

“And then I looked down again where she fell and that’s when I saw the baby, face up and trying to catch her breath," Macias Jr. said. "And then I told Scott, 'I have a baby, I have a baby.'”

Batres is then seen on camera cradling the burned baby in his arms, taking her to safety.

“Her hands were burned, her face was burned right here,” he said.

Soon, flames shoot out of a back window. With the baby in one arm, Batres used his other to roll a dolly loaded with water to safety too.

The children’s mother guided them through the smoke and into the men's helping hands.

“To remember to grab her baby and to get her even though she couldn’t breathe herself, you gotta give her credit for being as brave as she was,” Macias Jr. said.