3 Remain Hospitalized after San Francisco Bus Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three people remain hospitalized in fair condition after a bus overturned on a San Francisco freeway, injuring 29 passengers and the driver.

The San Francisco Chronicle says most of those injured in Friday night’s crash are home. The driver of the private charter bus told KPIX-TV the bus fishtailed on Interstate 101. It hit the center divider and flipped onto its side.

Some bloodied passengers crawled out roof escape hatches or broken windows.

Two passengers were trapped and were rescued by firefighters.

The driver, who wasn’t seriously hurt, says he was bringing a group to a Palo Alto hotel, apparently for a Christmas party.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but authorities say the driver wasn’t impaired.