CHP: 2 Killed in Head-On Collision on Union Road

MANTECA — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon when a driver lost control of a car on Union Road in Manteca.

The Stockton CHP reports a 2011 Hyundai was speeding down Union Road, north of Lathrop Road, when it traveled onto the edge of the roadway. The driver tried to correct the car and careened into the opposite lane, hitting a 2004 Toyota head on.

One side of the Hyundai was sheered off in the crash and both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the car. They died after landing on the street.

The driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries in the crash.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to CHP.

The identities of those involved have not been reported by officials.