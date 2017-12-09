Grenades Found During Routine Traffic Stop in Stockton

STOCKTON — A bomb squad unit was sent to the scene of a traffic stop Saturday after police found two grenades in a car.

Deputies pulled over the car on Pacific Avenue, near West Benjamin Holt Drive, just before 6 p.m. A man and a woman were in the vehicle at the time, and, according to Pete Smith with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, one of the passengers was on probation.

During a search of the vehicle, officials found two explosive grenades.

The bomb squad unit was called to the scene and the grenades were safely detonated.

Both the man and the woman were taken into custody on various charges. Details surrounding their arrests have not been reported.