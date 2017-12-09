Stockton Salvation Army Red Kettles Stolen During Car Break-In

STOCKTON — The Stockton area Salvation Army has lost approximately $1,000 after a company vehicle was broken into Friday night just before 7 p.m.

An employee was finishing a route to collect Red Kettles from stores in Manteca and Tracy when the incident happened.

During a stop at a Safeway in Tracy, located at 1801 W. 11th Street, the car’s passenger window was broken and five kettles were taken.

Income from Salvation Army kettles goes to holiday programs and year round services like the food assistance program.

The Red Kettle campaign runs through December 24.