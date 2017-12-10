11-Year-Old Salvation Army Bell Ringer Brings Christmas Cheer to Roseville Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- You see them in front of stores every year around the holidays -- volunteers ringing bells in front of Salvation Army red kettles.

It's not every day, however, that bell ringers are as young as 11-year-old Mia Johnson.

"I just love to do it," Mia said.

When she started volunteering with the Salvation Army, Mia was much younger.

"My mom made me do it when I was 3 or 4, then I just loved doing it," Mia told FOX40.

"It's a great way for little kids with big hearts to give back," said Amanda Johnson, Mia's mother.

Amanda Johnson says the tradition began when she brought little Mia along to help one year.

"She brought in more donations than I did, because she was 4, and cute, and would run around and sing Christmas carols," Mia's mother said.

But now it's Mia's choice and she hasn't stopped for eight straight years. For her, ringing the bell is about more than bringing in donations, it's also about making someone else's day.

"I like to spread Christmas cheer and letting no one go hungry," Mia said.

"Since a young age, we've known that she has a heart to give to others, and I hope to be out here someday when she's got kids of her own and we're all out here giving back,” Amanda Johnson said.