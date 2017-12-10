23-Year-Old Dies in Snowboarding Accident at Sierra-at-Tahoe

TWIN BRIDGES — While snowboarding at Sierra-at-Tahoe Thursday, a man crashed into a fence and was killed.

The 23-year-old snowboarder was on an intermediate trail around 1:15 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to Thea Hardy with Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Witnesses told the ski resort the man was traveling at a high speed when he hit the fence. Hardy reports he was also not wearing a helmet.

The resort’s ski patrol and local emergency personnel were on scene following the crash, but it is not known if the snowboarder died on impact.

FOX40 reached out to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office but they could not be reached for further details. The identity of the 23-year-old has not been reported.