84-Year-Old Stockton Man Dies Following Collision on Highway 99

STOCKTON — An 84-year-old Stockton man died Saturday from the injuries he sustained in a collision on Highway 99.

On Friday morning, on the right shoulder of the westbound ramp toward Highway 4, the elderly man had stopped his 2002 Honda. Another car, a 2000 Ford, was leaving southbound Highway 99 at 55 mph to get onto the ramp when the 84-year-old driver took a left turn back onto the roadway.

The Honda was nearly perpendicular to traffic when the Ford collided into the side of it after the 38-year-old driver failed to stop in time.

Stockton CHP reports the elderly man lost control of his car and it crashed head-on into the Highway 99 center divider.

Once at the scene of the crash, fire crews had to free the trapped 84-year-old from his car. He was transported to San Joaquin County Hospital with major internal injuries and died the following day.