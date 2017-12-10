89-Year-Old Carol Matsui Found Dead, Family Says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — The family of an 89-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday says she has been found dead.

Carol Matsui’s body was found Sunday evening, according to her son, Roger Matsui.

Carol Matsui wandered away from her Vintage Park area home near Elk Grove-Florin Road on Wednesday.

Her son tells FOX40 that her body was found in a canal near Iona Way and Elsie Avenue. No other details were immediately available.

