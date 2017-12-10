Man Collecting Donations for Family of Good Samaritan Who Lost Her Legs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It started with a Facebook post.

"From just trying to get prayers for this family to what it has turned into now, it's amazing. It's amazing," said Troy Goings, who helped Lindsay Shabazian.

Hours before the post, Goings had found himself next to Shabazian just seconds after her life was forever changed.

"She had asked me if she had lost her legs, and I said 'It's not looking good right now, but now, we are going to focus on recovery. Today is day one. Let's sit together and get through this together. You have two beautiful kids in your car waiting for you. So we're going to work on this together and we'll be right there with you,'" Goings said.

The 38-year-old mother of two had been hit by a car while trying to help move a stalled car out of the road on Roseville Road and Andrea Boulevard on Thursday night. Goings says he was one of many who rushed to her side after the crash.

"If I needed something, they were right there with it. Blanket, towel, sheets, water. It's just amazing how many people. It's almost like all these people were there for a reason," Goings said.

Goings says his reason for being there has expanded to helping the family recover. He has begun collecting toys, gift cards and money for the Shabazian family at his business.

"It's Christmas time, let's take some of the burden off this family. I don't want them to have to worry about buying Christmas gifts. I don't want them to have to worry about food, money, anything right now. Just go have her get better -- recovery. Family should focus on recovery, we can help with everything else," Goings said.

Goings says he has already received $800 and several gifts for Shabazian's 4-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son. He recently spoke with the group Power of Women about a $10,000 donation.

"It defines Christmas. This is the Christmas spirit. It's about people helping people," Goings said.

It all started with a call for prayer. A prayer that the community is answering.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations of money, gift cards or Christmas gifts to Goings' business, Get Me Goings, which is located at 1441 Secret Ravine Parkway, Suite 140 in Roseville.

