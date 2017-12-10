Multiple People Injured in Two Stockton Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton investigated two shooting scenes on Sunday night.

The first shooting happened near Manhattan and Knickerbocker drives.

No confirmation yet but it appears there's a body in a driveway off Manhattan Drive in North Stockton @StocktonPolice investigating @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/sQSH2asBAu — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) December 11, 2017

A body could be seen in the driveway of a home.

Later, a second shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Greensboro Way near Cambridge Drive. Three to four people were shot and transported to area hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions were not known.

We were covering another shooting in Stockton with this one happened on Greensboro way multiple people taken in ambulance no word of extent of injuries @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/m7QsXltNPQ — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) December 11, 2017

It is not known if the shootings were related.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.