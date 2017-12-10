Multiple People Injured in Two Stockton Shootings

STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton investigated two shooting scenes on Sunday night.
The first shooting happened near Manhattan and Knickerbocker drives.
A body could be seen in the driveway of a home.
Later, a second shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Greensboro Way near Cambridge Drive. Three to four people were shot and transported to area hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions were not known.
It is not known if the shootings were related.
37.957702 -121.290780