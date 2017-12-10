Police Investigate Death Near West Sacramento City Hall

WEST SACRAMENTO — The West Sacramento police investigated a suspicious death on Sunday afternoon.

The fire department came out for a medical aid call in front of West Sacramento City Hall about 2:30 p.m.

A 58-year-old patient was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The patient’s identity and cause of death have not been released.

Police are conducting a death investigation due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

An area near Capitol Avenue was blocked off for several areas while police investigated.

