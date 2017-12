STOCKTON — Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs married Anna Malaika Grace Ntiriwah Asare Tuesday at Progressive Community Church in Stockton.

The weddings section of the New York Times noted the two met at Stanford.

Ntiriwah-Asare-Tubbs is a doctoral student and Gates Scholar at Cambridge University. The 25-year-old is also a writer for a women’s publication, according to the New York Times.

On Friday, the couple had an additional ceremony in Cartagena, Colombia with friends and family.