Teammates, Coaches Pitch in to Help Family of Boy Diagnosed with Leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- He's only 10, but he's got the fight of his life ahead of him. A local boy recently got a devastating diagnosis.

Jose Granados loves soccer, but he's in the hospital. Sunday, his teammates and coaches pitched in to help his family -- in the way they know best.

Sixteen youth soccer teams brought their games to Elk Grove on Sunday afternoon for a special tournament.

The sign says it all: Losing is not an option. But it's not about the fight on the field.

"It's not about winning, really, but just that camaraderie, the support for the family," said Wayne Alfred, Jose's soccer coach.

It's about the battle one young player is facing in the hospital.

"He's a good boy, he's amazing, he's such a sweetheart, he's so fun, he loves soccer," said Tania Lopez, Jose's cousin.

Coaches say Jose is an incredible goalie and an inspirational player.

"It was such a devastating period," said Alfred.

And on Halloween, his family got horrible news. He has leukemia.

"We were gonna go trick-or-treating, comes to know he was sick. Took him to the doctor, he got diagnosed with leukemia. It's really hard. How do you explain to a little kid that he has to face cancer for the rest of his life?" said Nandy Granados, Jose's sister.

"It just felt like a big stromp in my chest. It was really hard," said Jorge Granados, Jose's brother.

The pain for this family has been met with so much support from the soccer teams. They signed jerseys, cards and a medal. And then there was a video call. It all helped bring a smile to Jose's face as he sits in the hospital enduring surgeries, aggressive chemotherapy and blood transfusions.

It's a big fight for a little boy who has got a lot of love and support behind him.

"I love that little boy with all my heart," Lopez said.

The tournament raised $5,300 through entry fees, food and drink, raffles and donations. All of the money will go to Jose's family to help cover his medical expenses.