1 in Custody, At Least 1 Injured after Suspected Pipe Bomb Explosion in Manahattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- At least one person is injured and one person is in custody after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan , according to police.

Multiple subway lines have been evacuated, and trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.

The explosion occurred at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, sources said.

A man with a “possible second device" has been detained in the subway tunnel, sources said. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

Police confirm a person had been detained.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident, his team tweeted.

The A, C and E trains are being evacuated, according to police.

The MTA says numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is open, but the entrance to the subway on Eighth Avenue is closed.

MTA confirms the following changes: