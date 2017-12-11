‘A Time for Christmas’ Performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento Helping Hands presents "A Time for Christmas"

A Time for Christmas is a dynamic musical that will captivate audience members of all ages and add new life to anyone’s Christmas season! This Broadway-style musical is an imaginative adventure through more than 2000 Christmases of hope and changed lives. In approximately 90 minutes, audiences will experience music and drama that capture the wonder of Christmas. A Time for Christmas follows a Dickens’ style of journey through the ages; past, present and future and includes comedy, romance and the true Spirit of Christmas at its heart.

All proceeds will benefit our local Mercy San Juan Hospital Guild.

More info:

Sacramento Helping Hands Foundation

Dinner & show, Friday @ 6:30pm

The Dessert Show, Saturday @ 4pm and Sunday @ 3pm

Family Community Church

6331 Watt Avenue

SacHelpingHands.org