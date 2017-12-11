Family Speaks Out After Missing 89-Year-Old Woman Found Dead

ELK GROVE — It was the phone call Roger Matsui and his family dreaded.

“I could of took it if I knew my mom died of natural causes, it’s easier to take, but to actually have to go to the site to see how it happened it’s just hard,” said Roger Matsui.

Sunday evening, the body of his mother, Carol Matsui, was found in a canal off Iona Way in South Sacramento — about five miles from her home.

Carol Matsui was 89 years old and had dementia. She had been missing since last Wednesday.

Frustratingly, Roger Matsui says a friend of his noticed a woman at the Sam’s Club on Calvine Road and took a picture of her. Roger says the picture was of his mother, however, by the time family arrived at the store, she was no longer there.

Later Sunday, Roger says a kid riding his bike by the canal saw Carol Matsui’s body.

“It looked like she had tripped and fell in a canal and she couldn’t pull herself up,” Roger Matsui said.

Roger says the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office told him his mother had only been dead a short time before her body was found.

“Like I always been saying, with all the great help that I got, I can’t complain, and if it happens to someone else I’ll do the same,” Roger Matsui said.