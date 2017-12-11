Friends, Family Raising Money for Lodi Mom, Baby Severely Burned in House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Loved ones are raising money for a Lodi family who was badly burned in a house fire last week.

The fire started 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Walnut Avenue. The family believes a heater caused the fire.

A young mother named Lupita suffered burns all over her body. Lupita's 9-month-old daughter, Kaelynn, suffered second- and third-degree burns over 80 percent of her body.

They are both at Shriners Children's Hospital in Sacramento receiving treatment.

Lupita's mother, who was also home at the time but in a different room, helped guide them through the smoke. She suffered smoke inhalation.

FOX40 first shared the story Friday, when we spoke with two men who delivering water, noticed the fire and ran inside to help get them out.

Monday we spoke with Kaelynn's father Oscar Beltran. He was at work when the fire started. He's been at the hospital with them ever since and wanted to express how thankful he was to the two men who helped save them.

Monday night, one of Lupita's teachers was also coordinating efforts to move furniture and appliances into the home next door so the family has some place to come home to while their home is repaired.

They have started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for baby clothes and other things they lost in the fire.

Also, if people would rather donate baby items like clothes, diapers and blankets email Daisy Baltazar at: Dbaltazar@lodiusd.net