SACRAMENTO -- Fitness Rangers in East Sacramento now offers cycling classes, so you can try out a new workout routine to kick-start 2018.

RhythmRide classes are offered seven days a week for people who want a more high energy cycling experience with some dancing involved. PureRide classes mimic outdoor rides, with sprints and climbs.

Visit the Fitness Rangers site for more information on their schedule, membership rates and their full range of fitness classes.