The first and largest lantern festival of its kind ever presented outside of China! This spectacular holiday light show features elaborate outdoor environments of vibrant color, light and design. The massive illuminated lanterns are just one of the many parts of this expansive festival. Global Winter Wonderland also includes international entertainment and cuisine, holiday shopping, a full carnival and community participation – making it a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages!

More info:

Global Winter Wonderland

Now - January 7th

Cal Expo

(510) 962-8586

GlobalWonderland.com - For tickets

Facebook: Global Winter Wonderland

International Culture Exchange Group

44049 Fremont Blvd. Fremont, CA.

(510) 962-8586

CultureExchange.US