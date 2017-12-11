The first and largest lantern festival of its kind ever presented outside of China! This spectacular holiday light show features elaborate outdoor environments of vibrant color, light and design. The massive illuminated lanterns are just one of the many parts of this expansive festival. Global Winter Wonderland also includes international entertainment and cuisine, holiday shopping, a full carnival and community participation – making it a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages!
More info:
Global Winter Wonderland
Now - January 7th
Cal Expo
(510) 962-8586
GlobalWonderland.com - For tickets
Facebook: Global Winter Wonderland
International Culture Exchange Group
44049 Fremont Blvd. Fremont, CA.
(510) 962-8586
CultureExchange.US