Man Who Lost Legs while Helping Stalled Car Shocked to Hear of Woman’s Remarkably Similar Story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Tuesday will mark a month since Mark Poss lost his legs while trying to help someone get their car off Highway 50 in Midtown Sacramento.

Today, as he continues his recovery, he still wants to help after the same thing happened to a woman last week.

"I remember everything. I didn’t get knocked out when it happened," Poss said. "I knew exactly what had happened."

It would be easy for Poss to dwell on what happened to him in the early morning hours of Nov. 12.

"It was 2 o’clock, I had a lot of energy so I thought I’ll pull over, it’ll take me 15, 20 more minutes to get home, that’s it," he said.

Instead, Poss found himself pinned between two cars when a drunk driver slammed into him as he tried to help push the stalled car to the 15th Street off-ramp.

"I got crushed, and my legs got crushed. This one was gone instantly. This one, I turned around to look at it even though I knew and it was crushed. It was there but no longer there," Poss said. "For the first few minutes, I was mad. I knew that I had no more legs, I knew my legs weren’t coming back. That was just my instant reaction -- 'Holy crap, things have changed.'"

Life for Poss has changed quickly. He, his wife, his son and their dog moved into a new home outfitted to help his physical transition -- but his outlook hasn't changed.

"It’s shocking, yes, I have no legs now and I have to get by in a wheelchair for a moment until I get prosthetics, but I’ll get prosthetics and once I get prosthetics, my life will be changed still but not as much as you might think," he told FOX40.

Poss never considered his circumstances common, but that changed when he learned about Lindsay Shabazian. Shabazian is a mother of two who lost her legs Thursday evening doing the same thing Poss was doing -- helping a fellow motorist.

"It was a little bit emotional. My wife was in the other room and I called her because it was shocking," he said. "I was staring at the screen thinking, 'Really? Am I really looking at this right now? Is this happening to someone else?'"

Their lives were changed forever while trying to help strangers, but it's now given a reason for these two strangers to come together.

"I'm not really a support group type of person, but just like you said, carbon copy, just how similar these circumstances are," Poss said. "That seems obvious."

Poss said he will reach out Shabazian in the coming days.

The California Highway Patrol says seeing people who were trying to help get hurt is leading them to offer a strict recommendation.

"We don’t want to discourage people from being good Samaritans, but when it comes to traffic, it’s very dangerous. We just encourage people, as much as you want to help in some situations like that, just give us a call and we will get out there as quickly as possible, because we know how dangerous it can be out there," said Chad Hertzell with the North Sacramento CHP.

The CHP says they have flashing lights and push bumpers that can make moving a car out of the road safer, to the point where they don't really want people to get out of the car.

"Is it hard as a department to send that message? Sure. Because we don’t want people to not do good deeds. But we realize the safety aspect because we see this stuff all the time. A lot of civilians might not see that all the time and they don’t take that into consideration. So it’s hard, but at the same time, we know it’s for their good," Hertzell said.

As for Poss, hearing this advice after he sprung into action doesn't change how he feels about stepping up to help.

"Well, knowing what I know now, obviously not, but what I was doing? Why not? Who can anticipate an accident like this? I would still encourage people to help out," Poss said.