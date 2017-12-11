The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to present a robust offering of fresh fruit, produce and locally-made gourmet items plus special holiday related activities on Saturdays in December at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market. Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (adjusted winter hours) on 20th between J and K Streets.
More info:
Midtown Farmers Market
Saturdays year-round
9am - 2pm
Between J & K at 20th St.
ExploreMidtown.org
Facebook: @ExploreMidtown
Twitter: @ExploreMidtown