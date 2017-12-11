Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to present a robust offering of fresh fruit, produce and locally-made gourmet items plus special holiday related activities on Saturdays in December at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market. Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (adjusted winter hours) on 20th between J and K Streets.

More info:

Midtown Farmers Market

Saturdays year-round

9am - 2pm

Between J & K at 20th St.

ExploreMidtown.org

Facebook: @ExploreMidtown

Twitter: @ExploreMidtown