Whitney High School Athletes Hold Equipment Drive for Santa Rosa Sports Teams

ROCKLIN -- Whitney High School students have started a special sports equipment drive to benefit their counterparts in Santa Rosa.

In October, the community went up in flames. Homes were destroyed, belongings perished and spirits were shattered.

Miraculously, many of the athletic fields were still in good condition. People's equipment, on the other hand, were mixed in the rubble.

The sad reality shook the student athletes at Whitney High School.

"Whatever small pieces that we can bring to them can bring some hope," said Whitney High School senior Megan Soares, who organized the drive.

They have teamed up with many local schools and companies to spread their word.

"I think Rocklin as a community in general is a very blessed community. We have a lot here," Soares said. "I know that everybody has some stuff in the garage, as well as companies too. So, I think that if we just band together as a community, we can help another community that needs us."

Donations of new and used sports equipment have already poured into the front office at Whitney High School. Equipment can be for any sport, for any age.

The donation drive will continue until Dec. 21. The students plan to drive up to Santa Rosa and hand deliver the equipment on Dec. 22, just in time for Christmas.