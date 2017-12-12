After Loved One’s Body Found, Yuba City Family Still Searching for Answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- A collection of balloons, candles and flowers lay at the end if Lynn Way in Yuba City. Behind those flowers is a picture of 29-year-old Chelsey Lewis.

"She was a free spirit. She was very happy all the time even when she shouldn't have been," her sister, Seairra Lewis, told FOX40. "Nothing can bring her down. She was always happy and beautiful."

Chelsey's body was found two weeks ago near the river bottom. She had been missing since July.

Seairra says Chelsey was homeless by choice, so the fear of the worst was always in the back of her family's minds.

"We were always fearful that this outcome will come about because she was living such a dangerous lifestyle," she said.

Chelsey's mother says she was relieved when her daughter's body was found but she's still waiting to learn what exactly happened.

Yuba City Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, but where her body was found leaves some unanswered questions.

"If she would have fell and been laying there, she would have been in plain view and not in a tall brush," Chelsey's mother, Jeannie Lewis, said. "I won't feel closure until we hopefully find out what happened to her."

The memorial her family set up is in a fitting place -- not far from where Chelsey was found, but also near a church she would frequent for meals and just to help out.

"She was always helping at the local church any way she could. She would always want to be helping," Jeannie said.

For as much as Chelsey would want to help others, her family is now asking for help from the community.

"Somebody saw something. Somebody has heard something, we believe," Seairra said. "We just want justice and somebody to come forward."