Apple Everything with Chef Jamie Gwen

Paul is in the kitchen with Chef Jamie Gwen as she prepares three apple dishes.
Fennel Apple Blue Cheese Salad
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon sherry-wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- salt & pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 ounces crumbled blue cheese, preferably Maytag Blue
- 1/3 cup walnuts, toasted
- 1 fennel bulb, very thinly sliced
- 1 medium Granny Smith apple, very thinly sliced
- 4 cups baby arugula
DIRECTIONS
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the vinegar, Dijon and salt and pepper. While continuing to whisk, slowly drizzle in the oil until combined.
- Add the cheese, walnuts, fennel, and apple to the vinaigrette. Toss to combine. Add lettuce, and toss again. Transfer to a platter. Serve immediately.
Apple Stuffed Pork Chops with Cider Sauce
INGREDIENTS
- For the Stuffing:
- 4 slices pumpernickel or dark rye sandwich bread, crusts removed & diced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Granny Smith apples - peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 medium sweet yellow onion, diced
- 10 dried apple rings, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon chopped sage leaves, plus 2 whole sprigs for the sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon minced thyme leaves, plus 4 whole sprigs for the sauce
- 1/4 cup unfiltered apple cider, or unfiltered, unsweetened apple juice
- For the Chops:
- 6 bone-in center-cut pork chops, at least 1 1/2 inches thick
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, small dice
- 1 celery stalk, coarsely chopped
- 1 small carrot, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 2 tablespoons apple brandy (optional)
- 2 cups unfiltered apple cider, or unfiltered, unsweetened apple juice
- 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 3 tablespoons crème fraiche
DIRECTIONS
- For the Stuffing: Preheat the oven to 300°F. Place bread cubes on a baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes to dry out. Remove from oven and set aside. Raise the oven temperature to 375°F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. When it foams, add the diced apples and let them brown, stirring only occasionally. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium, add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and remaining 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the onions, salt and freshly ground white pepper and cook until the onions are soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cooked apples, bread cubes, dried apples, sage and thyme and cook until heated through. Stir in the apple cider, season with salt and pepper, remove from heat, and set aside.
- For the Chops: Rinse the pork chops and pat them dry with paper towels. Holding a sharp paring knife parallel to the work surface, cut a 3-inch-wide pocket into each pork chop all the way to the bone. Move the knife in a fanning motion to create a larger pocket, being careful not to cut through the top or bottom of the pork. Repeat with the other pork chops. Season chops well on all sides and inside each pocket with salt and freshly ground pepper. Stuff 1/8 of the stuffing into each pocket.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in large frying pan over medium-high heat. When the butter foams, place three pork chops in the pan. Sear the chops until they are nicely browned, then turn them to brown the other side. When the chops are browned, remove them from the pan to a rimmed baking sheet or baking dish large enough to hold them all comfortably. Dump out the used oil that remains in the pan, but do not wash the pan. Repeat with the other chops.
- When all the chops are seared, place them in the oven and bake until they are fully cooked and a thermometer inserted into the center registers 145°F, about 25 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, return the pan used for browning the chops to medium heat. (Do not clean the pan!) Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, onion, celery, and carrot to the pan. Cook until the vegetables are softened and brown around the edges, about 5 minutes.
- Remove pan from heat, add the apple brandy, and return it to the heat. (If you want, carefully tilt the pan to ignite the brandy.) Use a wooden spoon or spatula to scrape up any of the browned bits that have adhered to the pan. Stir in apple cider and bring to a simmer for about 8 minutes. Add chicken broth and herb sprigs, and return to a simmer. Cook until sauce is reduced to 2 cups, about 12 minutes. Strain sauce through a fine-mesh sieve and return it to the pan. Whisk in the crème fraiche to thicken the sauce slightly.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 baking apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch dice (I love to bake with Braeburn apples)
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
FOR THE CRUST:
- 9 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup finely ground cornmeal
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts
- Vanilla Bean Gelato
DIRECTIONS
- In a sauté pan, heat the butter until melted and add the apples, sugar and cinnamon. Toss together and cook for about 10 minutes over medium heat or until the apples are tender.
- Mix together the butter and sugar with a hand mixer until well blended. Add the egg and egg yolk and continue to mix just until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, cornmeal, salt, walnuts, baking powder and cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix just until the dough comes together.
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Take about 3/4 of a cup of the dough mixture, mix it with the chopped walnuts and set it aside. Press the remaining dough into the bottom and up the sides of a 10-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Spoon the apple mixture into the crust. Using your fingers, break up the remaining crust mixture into small pea sized pieces and drop along the outer edges of the tart.
- Bake the tart in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until it is lightly browned. Remove from the oven and cool 10 minutes before serving. Serve with Vanilla Bean Gelato.