City of Sacramento Hiring Full-Time Employees to Help with Development Boom

SACRAMENTO -- Development in Sacramento is booming, but the process for builders and developers is still slow -- so the city is trying to change that.

Tuesday, the city announced it plans to hire 24 new, full-time employees with the goal of expediting the development process.

City councilman Jay Schenirer says the city is overwhelmed, so the new employees would be welcome.

According to numbers provided by the city, Sacramento's development activity was around $390 million in the 2013/14 fiscal year.

This year, that number has climbed to $1.3 billion. By 2018/19, city officials expect it to reach about $1.7 billion.

Aside from the 24 new employees, the city's plan includes eight new vehicles and funding for services, supplies and consultant services.

Estimated cost from the city is $2.6 million in 2017/18 fiscal year, and $3.6 million annually, but the city expects those costs will be offset by the amount of revenue coming in from new development.