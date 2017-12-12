FOUND: Two Girls, 10 and 11, Reported Missing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — UPDATE: The Sacramento Police Department says Khristianna Green and Denise Thomas have been found.

Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help finding two young girls.

The two girls reportedly walked away from home. They were last seen on Ehrhardt Avenue about 2:30 p.m.

Khristianna Green is 10 years old and is 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and her hair was in a ponytail.

Denise Thomas is 11 years old and is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and purple Sac High hoodie and ripped, black jeans.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471.

