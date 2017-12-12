San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Meets amid Sheriff Moore Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, the first time since two forensic pathologists blasted Sheriff Steve Moore in resignation letters.

The controversy surrounding Moore and the sheriff's office was not scheduled to be discussed, but the board took public comments.

"When our DA is compromised, our coroner's office is compromised, our evidence room is compromised, this must come to an end," former law enforcement officer and frequent Moore critic Frank Gayaldo shouted from the podium.

Two pathologists, Dr. Susan Parson and Dr. Bennet Omalu, accused Moore of inappropriately interfering in death investigations. Moore argues he did nothing wrong.

Tuesday's public comments were spearheaded by members of the San Joaquin Medical Society, a group that represents Parson and Omalu, the latter of whom is renowned for his research on the degenerative brain disease CTE.

"I wouldn't allow people outside of the profession to change a diagnosis, nor would I tolerate someone withholding medical information in order to a medical decision," San Joaquin Medical Society President Dr. Grant Mellor said.

The Medical Society urged supervisors to strip Moore of his second title, coroner. They argued this because Moore does not have a background in medicine.

"It's an archaic system left over from the frontier days," Mellor said. "It's what most of the other states in the nation do, and it's time for us to do so as well."

Doctors Parson and Omalu have already announced that if they could no longer work directly under Sheriff Moore, they will consider staying in the county.

"To lose two hard-working forensic pathologists, the best in the nation, will be a sad mistake," Dr. Kwabena Adubofour said.

Other critics say the separation of the two offices is just the beginning.

"The reason these offices need to be separated is because of the criminal behavior of Sheriff Steve Moore," Gayaldo said.

Gayaldo believes the entire county needs to be under a third-party investigation.

"What needs to be done, most importantly, is a county wide corruption probe, that's not handled by the district attorney's office. This needs to handled by the State AG's office and the FBI," he said.

The Board of Supervisors have not made a decision on whether to separate the two offices.